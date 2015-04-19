LHP Chris Sale held Detroit down while his offense was generating enough runs Saturday to make his second win in two starts this season a blowout. Sale allowed an RBI single to 1B Miguel Cabrera in the first and a solo home run to RF J.D. Martinez in the fourth, but in between the White Sox scored 11 times to take control of the game.

LHP Jose Quintana will seek to continue his domination of the Tigers on Sunday when he makes his third start of the season. Quintana has started three previous games at Comerica Park, with a 2-1 mark and 3.60 ERA. Over his career, Quintana is 4-1 and a 3.14 ERA in eight appearances against Detroit.

DH Jose Abreu was the designated hitter for only the second time this season Saturday. Abreu hit a grand slam in the fourth that broke the game open in Chicago’s 12-3 victory over Detroit. He also had a double plus a single and scored two runs. Abreu hit a 2-and-2 pitch that caught too much of the plate, said RHP Anibal Sanchez, who threw it.

1B Adam LaRoche got only his second start in the field this season on Saturday. It seemed to agree with him because he hit a three-run home run, a single and an RBI single in five trips to the plate. LaRoche has been the designated hitter in manager Robin Ventura’s lineup eight times this season.

LF Melky Cabrera equaled his career high Saturday with a four-hit game. It was the 13th time he has had four hits in a game. The four hits boosted his average for the season to .238. Cabrera went hitless Friday, so Saturday could be a sign he’s about to break out.

RHP Kyle Drabek finished up Chicago’s 12-3 victory Saturday over Detroit. Drabek, claimed on waivers from Toronto on March 27, struggled a bit but did get through the final two innings while getting in needed work. Drabek allowed a pinch RBI single to pinch hitter Nick Castellanos and stranded two runners in the eighth, then allowed a two-out single in the ninth before ending the game.