LHP Jose Quintana went to 3-2 on five of the seven batters he faced in the first inning Sunday and it was costly. Two singles plus a walk, all on 3-2 pitches, were followed by LF Yoenis Cespedes’ first career grand slam, also on a 3-2 pitch. “He got ahead in the count early,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He had quite a few 0-2 and 1-2 counts. But then he got picky. They’ve got a pretty good lineup, so you have to be careful. But you do have to be a little bit more aggressive. It felt like once he got two strikes on them, he just nibbled. He let them back in the count. Quintana’s going to be better his next time out.”

CF Adam Eaton went 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday and that indicates his hitting slump might not be over. Credit to Eaton, though, for not letting his .136 batting average affect his defensive play. Eaton sped into deep center to suck in a long drive by rookie C James McCann of Detroit leading off the fourth inning and also went into right center to catch a drive by LF Yoenis Cespedes in the fifth. “He seems to be pushing too hard,” manager Robin Ventura said. “But that seem to be his natural personality.”

RHP Jake Petricka, currently on the disabled list due to a right forearm strain, pitched a second scoreless inning on a rehab assignment Saturday as he preps for a return to the roster. “He looked good,” manager Robin Ventura said of the reports he got on Petricka. “There’s a chance we could see him ready (to be back) this week. We’ll see when we get home.” Petricka walked a pair and struck out two in his outing. It’s likely he’ll have another inning of work before a decision is made.

1B Jose Abreu returned to first base Sunday and got an RBI triple. But he also lined into a double play and grounded into one to snuff out two Chicago rallies. Abreu has gotten the bulk of the playing time in the field, but DH Adam LaRoche has also seen action at first base.

LHP John Danks is off to a wobbly start but retired the first six batters he faced in his most recent outing to offer hope he is about to turn things around. Danks is facing Cleveland for the second start in a row. He is only 1-7 in his career at U.S. Cellular Field against the Indians and overall is just 5-12 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts against Cleveland.