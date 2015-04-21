RHP Javy Guerra was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with inflammation in his right shoulder. The move was made retroactive to April 13. Guerra, 29, was 0-0 and didn’t allow a run in 1 2/3 innings this season. Guerra went 2-4 with a 2.91 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 42 relief outings for the White Sox in 2014.

RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) was reinstated off the 15-day disabled list on Monday. The White Sox welcomed the hard-throwing 26-year-old back to the back end of the bullpen, where he will be used as a set-up option in the late innings. Petricka went 1-6 with a 2.96 ERA and posted 14 saves in 67 appearances as a rookie in 2014.

LHP Carlos Rodon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Monday and will pitch out of the bullpen to start his major-league career. It’s the same kind of role LHP Chris Sale, now the team’s ace, had as a rookie. Sale became the White Sox’s closer, but there’s no plan for Rodon to do that with RHP Nate Robertson signed away from the Yankees in the offseason to fill that role. Rodon was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in two starts for Charlotte this season, limiting hitters to a .216 average.

LHP John Danks allowed two solo home runs and three runs on six hits in a six-inning start for a no-decision in the White Sox’s 4-3 comeback win Monday. It was the 216th start of his career for the White Sox, which tied him with Gary Peters for 15th all-time in franchise history. “I gave us a chance to win,” said Danks, who was let off the hook for a loss thanks to a four-run ninth by the White Sox. “I was throwing strikes and working quick, trying to get those guys back in the dugout. It was a heck of a ninth inning. That was fun to watch.”

LF Melky Cabrera delivered a one-out single to left field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the White Sox a stunning 4-3 comeback win against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was Cabrera’s 11th career walk-off hit and first since April 18, 2012, when he was with the San Francisco Giants. Cabrera, who signed with the White Sox in the offseason, went 1-for-4 and is hitting .260 for Chicago.

RHP Kyle Drabek was designated for assignment Monday to make room on the roster for LHP Carlos Rodon and RHP Jake Petricka to join the White Sox’s bullpen. Drabek, who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on March 27, went 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in three relief appearances for Chicago.

RHP Hector Noesi hopes to earn his first victory of the season when he starts at home Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Noesi took the loss in his first start in a 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the White Sox’s home opener. Noesi beat Cleveland in his most recent outing against the Indians, allowing just two earned runs on six hits Aug. 27, 2014. He went 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts against the Indians last season.