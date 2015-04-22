CF Adam Eaton knows he has to be a better leadoff hitter. Eaton has struggled in the role early on and appeared to be continuing the trend in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to Cleveland. But in his final three at-bats, Eaton reached base twice, laying down a perfect bunt single before singling and scoring a run in the eighth inning when the White Sox appeared on the verge of erasing a five-run deficit. Eaton realizes getting back to where he wants to be will take time, but Tuesday night appeared to be a step in the right direction.

1B Jose Abreu continued his solid hitting of late, giving the White Sox an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run. Abreu is now 11-for-34 (.324) with three home runs and eight RBIs in his last eight games. The better news for the White Sox is that eight of his 13 hits this season have gone for extra bases. Abreu has doubled three times and has a triple to go along with four home runs, providing the kind of pop that manager Robin Ventura is looking for in setting up DH Adam LaRoche.

LHP Carlos Rodon made his major league debut against the Cleveland Indians April 21 and exhibited some of the nerves one might expect in such a situation. Rodon will eventually be worked into the White Sox rotation but Chicago manager Robin Ventura said the rookie will be groomed in the bullpen. As a pitcher expected to be used as a middle reliever, Rodon worked 2 1/3 innings in his debut against Cleveland, walked three, gave up three hits and two earned runs. Afterward, he admitted there were some butterflies. “Maybe (there was) a little overthrowing. There’s no excuses -- you’ve got to be good in that situation.”

RHP Hector Noesi continues to give the White Sox a solid workload, but as of late, hasn’t seen the innings of work translate over to statistical success. Dating back to last season, Noesi, who took the loss in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to Cleveland, has worked at least 5 2/3 innings in eight of his last nine starts. But in that time, Noesi is 0-5 with a 5.28 ERA (17 earned runs in 29 innings pitched) in his last five starts. Manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday he hopes Noesi, who is currently the White Sox’s No. 5 starter, will be “inspired” by the call-up of rookie LHP Carlos Rodon, who will eventually be moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation.