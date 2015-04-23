1B Jose Abreu’s first-inning home run marked the fifth time in his career that he has homered on consecutive days. Abreu continues to be a steady force in the White Sox offense, especially early in games. Abreu, last year’s American League Rookie of the Year, is hitting .365 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 RBIs in the first inning of games. It’s a presence his teammates have quickly gotten used to. “That’s Jose,” White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton said. “If you take a look at last season, I think he had a little stretch where he struggled and he turned it on for the rest of the season...He’s a great player and everything he gets, he earns for sure.”

DH Adam LaRoche is among the White Sox hitters who are starting to find their groove, hoping to move past Chicago’s early-season struggles. Plugged into the cleanup spot in manager Robin Ventura’s lineup, LaRoche reached base three straight times in Wednesday’s victory with two singles and a walk. Over his last nine games, LaRoche has exhibited more patience at the plate, drawing six walks, and he has scored six runs. During that stretch, he is also hitting .294 with three home runs and eight RBIs. If the White Sox hope to continue their success, LaRoche probably will play a key role, having the luxury of having LF Melky Cabrera and 1B Jose Abreu locked in front of him.

RHP Jeff Samardzija has 37 career victories, the latest - a 6-0 triumph over Cleveland - gave the him his first win in a White Soxuniform. But for Samardzija, who is now with his third major league stop after stints with the Cubs and A‘s, logging his first win with his new ball club means something. “It’s all about proving yourself to these guys - your new teammates,” Samardzija said. “You want to come out and prove your worth to them (so) that they want to go out and play with you and be out there on tough days like (Wednesday).”

RHP Kyle Drabek cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, the White Sox announced Wednesday. Drabek appeared in three games for Chicago this season, working 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks. He also had three strikeouts. The move was made to clear space for top prospect LHP Carlos Rodon. The White Sox claimed Drabek off waivers from the Blue Jays in March.