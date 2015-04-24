LHP Chris Sale hoped to start the season with three consecutive wins for the second consecutive season, but instead, was ejected for the first time in his career. Sale was effective in his seven innings before being tossed for his role in a bench-clearing brawl. He threw 99 pitches, 77 of which went for strikes. After allowing two first-inning runs, Sale understood the need for him to settle in to give the White Sox a chance to win. Kansas City didn’t collect another run against him. “You have to (pitch well),” Sale said. “With the team we have that can fight back and come back like we did, that’s all you can do to keep (the Royals) to what they had already.”

RF Avisail Garcia singled in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday night, putting the tying run on base before PH Gordon Beckham flied out to end the game. With the hit, Garcia has reached base safely in 13 of Chicago’s last 14 games. Garcia, whose on-base percentage is just .316, also scored the White Sox’s first run after reaching on a fielder’s choice.

1B Jose Abreu didn’t hit a home run for the third straight game, but he has his third consecutive multi-hit game. Abreu’s RBI double tied the game in the fifth inning as he continued to hit well against the Royals. Abreu has hit safely in seven straight games against Kansas City dating back to last season, and he has reached safely in 16 of the 17 games he has played against the Royals in his career. Abreu said this week that while the Chicago offense struggled to score runs at points this season, it is only a matter of time before he and his teammates start to find their groove.

RHP David Robertson worked an inning of relief in Thursday night’s loss without allowing a hit. Robertson, Chicago’s closer, has not allowed a hit against his last 16 hitters while striking out 11 in a stretch that dates back to April 9. Even more impressive, Robertson has been untouchable in his last five appearances (five innings) during which he hasn’t allowed a hit. He also owns a string of seven straight appearances dating back to Sept. 25, 2014, without allowing a run.