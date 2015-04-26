FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 26, 2015 / 10:13 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale and RHP Jeff Samaradzija of the White Sox were both suspended five games for their role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Both players were ejected during the melee after which a total of five players were ejected. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said both players will appeal the suspensions and are expected to make their next scheduled starts.

RHP Matt Albers (compression fracture on a finger on his throwing hand) will be placed on the 15-day disabled list after sustaining the injury during the bench-clearing brawl on Thursday against Kansas City.

RHP Jeff Samaradzija and LHP Chris Sale were both suspended five games for their role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Kansas City Royals April 23. Both player were ejected during the melee after which a total of five players were ejected. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said both players will appeal the suspensions and are expected to make their next scheduled start.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.