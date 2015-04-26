LHP Chris Sale and RHP Jeff Samaradzija of the White Sox were both suspended five games for their role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Both players were ejected during the melee after which a total of five players were ejected. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said both players will appeal the suspensions and are expected to make their next scheduled starts.

RHP Matt Albers (compression fracture on a finger on his throwing hand) will be placed on the 15-day disabled list after sustaining the injury during the bench-clearing brawl on Thursday against Kansas City.

