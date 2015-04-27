LHP Eric Surkamp was designated for assignment. Surkamp is 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in four appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this season. The White Sox have a glut of southpaws in the big league bullpen with left-handers Zach Duke, Dan Jennings and Carlos Rodon.

RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to be the 26th man on the active roster for a doubleheader with the Royals on Sunday. He was sent back down after the games.

LHP John Danks earned his first win of the season and struck out eight batters for the first time since July 2, 2014. “Fortunately I had enough on my fastball to keep them off balance,” Danks said. “There were a couple of pitches I would like back, but it’s baseball and we won the ballgame.”

RHP Matt Albers was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a broken pinky finger on his pitching hand. Albers said he broke his finger during Thursday’s brawl against the Kansas City Royals. Albers estimated that he would miss a few weeks. “It’s a little frustrating that it happened like that, but I’ve just got to roll with it,” he said.

RHP Jeff Samardzija is scheduled to start Tuesday and LHP Chris Sale is scheduled to start Wednesday as both pitchers await word on their appeals to five-game suspensions. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he spoke with both pitchers about maintaining their composures. “They undertsand that,” Ventura said. “There’s also a part of the emotions that run during a game, protecting your teammates and being there for each other. All of those things have to go into consideration when you’re confronted with that stuff.”

RHP Scott Carroll was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. He went 5-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games (19 starts) with the White Sox in 2014. He failed to make the big-league roster this spring, but he went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts at Triple-A.