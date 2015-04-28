RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte. He might be ready to return in early May.

LHP Eric Surkamp, designated for assignment by the White Sox on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. Surkamp was 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in four appearances with A Charlotte this season. The White Sox have a glut of southpaws in the big league bullpen with Zach Duke, Dan Jennings and Carlos Rodon.

RHP Daniel Webb was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. He was recalled Sunday to be the 26th man on the active roster for a doubleheader with the Royals . He was sent back down after the games.

INF Micah Johnson made his big league debut April 6 and is hitting .262 in his first 42 at-bats with the White Sox. “How do you last until the ninth round?” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter, referring to the draft status of Johnson out of Indiana University in 2012 by the White Sox.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (1-1, 3.33) was originally slated to start on Tuesday in Baltimore against the Orioles. But with the Monday game postponed due to protests in the streets of Baltimore, Hector Noesi -- who was slated to start Monday -- may get the nod on Tuesday.

RHP Hector Noesi (0-2) entered Monday’s game with an ERA of 5.23 this season. He was slated to be the starting pitcher but less than one hour before the first pitch the game was postponed due to protests in the streets of Baltimore, and amid safety concerns, after the Friday morning funeral of Freddie Gray, who died while in city of Baltimore police custody, earlier this month.

RHP David Robertson has three saves and has now allowed an earned run in eight innings. He is part of a strong bullpen for manager Robin Ventura. “We can mix and match. It is nice to have that,” Ventura said.

INF Gordon Beckham was slated to start at shortstop on Monday before the game was postponed. He was going to give a night off to Alexei Ramirez, who is hitting .203. Beckham is hitting .333 in 18 at-bats over 14 games. “The versatility he brings us is great,” manager Robin Ventura said of Beckham.