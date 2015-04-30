RF Avisail Garcia extended his hitting streak to five with a 2-for-4 effort. He has reached base in 16 of his 17 games this season, giving the struggling Chicago lineup a boost on several occasions.

1B Jose Abreu’s eight-game hitting streak ended Wednesday. He went 0-for-4 and also made a first-inning throwing error that helped the Orioles load the bases with no outs. Baltimore went on to score six runs in the inning. “Sometimes you have bad games like this,” he said through an interpreter. “You have to move on.”

C Geovany Soto continues to struggle at the plate. He got the team’s lone RBI -- on a fifth-inning groundout -- but his average slipped to .136 after an 0-for-3 effort. Soto now is 1-for-17 over his past six games.

RHP Jeff Samardzija struggled from the start Wednesday after bringing in a 10-inning scoreless streak. The Orioles touched him up for six runs in the first and eight total (seven earned) in his five innings. He said he and his teammates are just going to put the closed-door game behind them and move on. “This is a weird day,” he said. “I‘m not going to put too much into how we played today.”