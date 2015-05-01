LHP Chris Sale allowed a career-high nine runs on nine hits and two walks over three innings, taking the loss and dropping to 2-1. The seven-run third inning was the most runs he’s allowed in a single inning at the Major League level. The loss snapped a personal four-game win streak against the Twins, dropping him to 7-2 against the club in his career.

RF Avisail Garcia singled to left in the second inning. Garcia has now hit safely in 17 of his 18 games this season.

1B Jose Abreu had an RBI single in the third inning and has now hit safely in nine of the past 10 games. He has three doubles three homers and 13 RBIs over that span. Abreu has hit safely in all 10 of his career games played at Target Field and is a .361 career hitter in 22 games against Minnesota overall.

SS Alexei Ramirez doubled in the first inning. It was the 200th double of his major league career. He also added a double in the ninth inning. His 61 career hits at Target Field rank second among all opposing players in its history (Miguel Cabrera, 66).