Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 2, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Jose Quintana took the loss Friday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks in seven innings of work. Quintana is 3-1 with a 1.81 ERA in his last seven starts against the Twins dating back to August of 2013.

OF Adam Eaton did not play Friday due to illness. He is considered day-to-day.

RF Avasail Garcia was 1-for-2 with a double, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Garcia is hitting .370 during his current hitting streak.

3B Gordon Beckham singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. He is 2-for-3 as a pinch hitter this season.

