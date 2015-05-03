FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 3, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with two singles, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Garcia is batting .387 over that span.

2B Micah Johnson grounded out in the second inning, driving in the first run of the game. It was the first major league RBI for Johnson.

LF Melky Cabrera went 3-for-4 with three singles and has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games, raising his average to .286 this season. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season and Cabrera is batting .324 over his last 17 games.

LHP Hector Noesi took the loss, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings on Saturday. It was Noesi’s third start of the season and first since April 21. He has allowed at least four runs in two consecutive starts despite allowing only nine hits over that span.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
