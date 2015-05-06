FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
May 7, 2015 / 4:17 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale is expected to start Wednesday for the White Sox. Sale will be coming off one of the worst starts of his career -- when he allowed nine runs in three innings on April 30 at Minnesota.

OF Adam Eaton (illness) was back in the lineup after missing Chicago’s previous three games. He was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

DH Adam LaRoche went 0-for-2 but was credited with an RBI when he walked with the bases loaded in the third inning. LaRoche drove in a run for the first time since April 26 against Kansas City.

RHP Matt Albers (right pinkie) will be out six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery last week. Chicago general manager Rick Hahn said the bone wasn’t healing the right way, necessitating the surgery.

RHP Jeff Samardzija pitched seven innings and allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out seven. With runners on first and second and two outs in the seventh, Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler lined a ball off the right forearm under the elbow of Samardzija, who recovered to throw out Kinsler at first to end the inning. Manager Robin Ventura said Samardzija underwent an x-ray after the game though the right-hander seemed OK.

INF Conor Gillaspie went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple in the third inning. Gillaspie had his ninth career triple, and is hitting .296 at home. “It was nice to get out there and win,” Gillaspie said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
