RHP Javy Guerra (right shoulder inflammation), who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, was designated for assignment. He had begun a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on April 28.

LHP Chris Sale, who started Wednesday night, is expected to follow Jeff Samardzija’s lead and should begin serving his five-game suspension on Thursday. Sale, who also was suspended for his actions in the brawl with the Royals, would be eligible to pitch again Tuesday at Milwaukee.

LHP Carlos Rodon will make his first major league start on Saturday mainly because the White Sox needed another starter over the weekend because of the Jeff Samardzija suspension. The right-hander would have been slated to start on Sunday. Rodon has worked a total of 6 1/3 innings in three relief appearances and given up two runs on nine hits.

RHP Jeff Samardzija dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension and immediately began serving the penalty Wednesday.

3B Conor Gillaspie certainly was one of the least likely members of the lineup to do it, but he went deep in the second inning on Wednesday to end the White Sox’s homerless drought at nine games. It was Gillaspie’s first of the season. He hit seven last season.