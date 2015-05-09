DH Jose Abreu has been a pivotal part of a White Sox lineup that has struggled this season with production. As a way of keeping Abreu in the mix, manager Robin Ventura said Abreu could see time at third base when the White Sox travel to Milwaukee starting Monday. Abreu, who has seen time at first base when Adam LaRoche isn’t in Ventura’s defensive lineup, said on Friday that he would be open to playing third if it meant helping his team out. Abreu said Friday he has played 50 games at third base, “but it was a long time ago.” While Ventura said using Abreu at the hot corner could be a possibility, Abreu said the two haven’t discussed the option.

LHP Carlos Rodon is expected at some point to join the White Sox starting rotation after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte last month. White Sox manager Robin Ventura wouldn’t commit to that happening immediately -- even if Rodon’s first major league start on Saturday goes well. Rodon, who has worked exclusively as a middle reliever since he was called up, will start for the White Sox in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Ventura said Rodon won’t be on a pitch count and could be used six or seven innings against the Reds depending on how well he is pitching.

OF Melky Cabrera not only played hero earlier this week -- slugging an eighth-inning three-run homer in a come-from-behind win over the Tigers, but he has been one of the White Sox most dangerous hitters of late. Cabrera is hitting .356 (21-of-59) with a home run, 10 RBIs and nine walks in his last 16 games. During that stretch, Cabrera has hit safely in 12 of those games while registering six multi-hit games.

3B Conor Gillaspie (foot issue) would have missed Friday’s game against the Reds, sitting out for the second straight day. Gillapsie is expected to return to the White Sox lineup on Saturday.