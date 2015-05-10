LHP Carlos Rodon had just won his major-league start Saturday night in an 8-2 win over the Reds, but after returning to the clubhouse, he still didn’t have a souvenir from his first big-league win. Asked if he had gotten the ball from the game, Rodon said that he hadn’t yet. Asked what his teammates had told him after his impressive showing, Rodon said they had told him, “Good job.” Clearly after an impressive performance in which Rodon reached 99 mph once while hitting 98 twice, Rodon wasn’t fazed. But until White Sox manager Robin Ventura makes a decision on whether Rodon will remain a starter or return to the bullpen, Rodon will take things in strike. “Tomorrow my job is to be on that bench and support the team,” he said.

RHP Hector Noesi left Saturday’s game with a lower back contusion after being struck by a line drive by Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton. Noesi struck out three hitters before being hit by Hamilton’s line drive. Noesi was examined for several minutes by trainers and attempted to throw warm-up pitches after being hit before leaving the game. The Sox listed Noesi, who entered Saturday’s game with an 0-3 record, as day-to-day. After being hit, Noesi’s back tightened up, forcing him out of the game. “I didn’t know (if he could go on) right away,” Noesi said. “When I was throwing I feel a little tight so I didn’t want to stay there because something worse could happen.”

SS Alexei Ramirez hit his 100th career home run in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. He then followed up with his 101st in his first at-bat of Game 2. Ramirez drilled a Johnny Cueto slider to put the White Sox on the board in a 10-4 loss. Prior to that solo blast, Ramirez had gone 161 plate appearances without a homer -- his 99th came on Sept. 13 off of Minnesota’s Phil Hughes. Ramirez’s 101 homers rank second among White Sox shortstops behind Jose Valentin, who hit 136.

RHP Scott Carroll may have expected some work Saturday night, but probably didn’t anticipate having to throw as much as he did. Carroll was forced to enter Game 1 of Saturday night’s doubleheader in the second inning after starter Hector Noesi was hit in the lower back by a line drive. Carroll, a former starter, ended up throwing 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while taking the loss in a 10-4 Reds win. The outing was Carroll’s longest in his career as a reliever. “Obviously, that was the first time I’ve had to do that,” Carroll said.