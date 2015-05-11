RHP Javy Guerra was designated to Triple-A Charlotte effective May 6, the White Sox announced Sunday. Guerra was placed on the disabled list April 20 with inflammation in his right shoulder and posted a 17.18 ERA in four games while on a rehab assignment in Charlotte. Guerra appeared in three games for the White Sox this season, going 0-0 with 0.00 ERA (1 2/3 innings pitched).

LHP John Danks was effective again at home Sunday, improving to 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field. As much of a workout as the White Sox bullpen has gotten this week, Danks was hoping for a quality outing to give Chicago’s relievers a break. He did that, throwing 118 pitches -- 76 that went for strikes -- in allowing only one run over six innings of work. ”I told (White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper) it was like that all the time,“ said Danks, who turned in his longest outing of the season. ”I like knowing it’s your game and you’re out there. Obviously performance dictates how long you’re in the game, but it was fun to be out there for a while.

RHP Hector Noesi remains day-to-day after sustaining a contusion to the lower back Saturday after being struck by a Billy Hamilton line drive. Noesi said his back tightened up after being hit, which forced him out of the game. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Noesi likely could have pitched in a relief role in needed on Sunday.

RHP David Robertson had been lights out in his role as the White Sox closer. Prior to blowing his first save of the season Sunday, Robertson strung together 12 scoreless innings in 12 games. Robertson’s role has been defined, unlike that of rookie Carlos Rodon, who made his first major league start on May 9 after working exclusively out of the bullpen after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte last month. Robertson, who has five saves this season, won’t allow himself to get wrapped up in the roles of others, choosing instead to focus on his own. “That’s something I don’t worry about and that’s something that’s going to work itself out. That’s not my call. I just pitch when I‘m asked to.”

3B Gordon Beckham used a pink bat on Mother’s Day, a symbol used across Major League Baseball on Sunday in its ongoing fight against breast cancer. But after going 0-for-4 prior to driving in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, Beckham admitted after Sunday’s 4-3 victory that he wasn’t sure what to make sure of the pink bat prior to singling off of Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. “Mom was very fortunate today,” Beckham said. “I was about to throw that bat through a window, but that bat came through, so I get she’ll get a present from that bat.”