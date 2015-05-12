LHP Chris Sale will return Tuesday from his five-game suspension and start for the White Sox when they take on the Brewers at Miller Park. Sale was suspended for his role in an on-field altercation between the White Sox and Royals on April 23.

CF Adam Eaton tied a career high with four hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs in the White Sox’s 10-7 loss at Milwaukee. Eaton came into the game batting .196 on the season but was showing signs of improvement, as he was batting .245 (13-for-53) with three doubles and six walks over his last 13 games.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to eight games Monday, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. During his streak, Abreu is batting .344 with a home run and four RBIs. It is the longest hitting streak of the season for a White Sox player, matching his own eight-game streak from April 18-26.

RHP Jeff Samardzija took a no-decision after giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings Monday. He was back after serving a five-game suspension related to a brawl with the Royals last month. In four road starts this season, Samardzija is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA. He also is 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 12 games, including six starts, at Miller Park. In 23 career games (nine starts) against the Brewers, he is 2-6 with a 4.80 ERA.