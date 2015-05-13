LHP Chris Sale bounced back from two rough starts to post career highs with 11 strikeouts in eight innings of work as the White Sox beat the Brewers, 4-2, Tuesday. Sale had surrendered 13 runs over his last 8 1/3 innings of work but held Milwaukee to just three hits and a walk to improve to 3-1 on the year. The 11 strikeouts were his highest total since retiring 13 on Aug. 30, 2014.

RF Avisail Garcia had two hits Tuesday in Chicago’s 4-2 victory at Milwaukee. Garcia has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games and is batting .338 (24-71) with two doubles, one homer, seven RBIs and has scored 10 runs during that stretch.

RHP Carlos Rodon will begin “transitioning to the starting rotation,” general manager Rich Hahn said Tuesday. Rodon will start Friday when the White Sox open a weekend series in Oakland but won’t necessarily start every fifth day, Hahn said, as the team monitors the rookie’s workload. Rodon has appeared in four games for Chicago this season and allowed four earned runs in 12 1/3 innings of work. The White Sox first-round choice in last year’s draft made his first career start May 9, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in six innings of work.

RHP Hector Noesi will move to the bullpen for the time being as the White Sox groom RHP Carlos Rodon to be a regular member of the starting rotation. Noesi has appeared in five games for Chicago this season, including four starts, and is 0-3 with a 5.94 ERA. Manager Robin Ventura and GM Rich Hahn said Chicago would still use Noesi to start games this season, but he’ll work exclusively in relief at least for the next few days.