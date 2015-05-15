FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 16, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Carlos Sanchez will be promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to take over as the regular second baseman. Chicago demoted 2B Micah Johnson to Charlotte on Thursday. Sanchez, 22, is hitting .344/.368/.466 with two homers and seven RBIs in 29 Triple-A games this year. He went 2-for-3 in one game with the White Sox earlier this season.

2B Micah Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. The 24-year-old rookie was hitting .270 with a .333 on-base percentage. The White Sox will call up INF Carlos Sanchez from Triple-A to take over as the regular second baseman.

