INF Carlos Sanchez will be promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to take over as the regular second baseman. Chicago demoted 2B Micah Johnson to Charlotte on Thursday. Sanchez, 22, is hitting .344/.368/.466 with two homers and seven RBIs in 29 Triple-A games this year. He went 2-for-3 in one game with the White Sox earlier this season.

