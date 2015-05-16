2B Carlos Sanchez was recalled Friday from Triple-A Charlotte and started against Oakland, going 1-for-4 in a 7-6 victory. He took the roster spot of 2B Micah Johnson, who was optioned to Charlotte on Thursday. Sanchez hit .344 with two home runs and five steals in 19 games for Charlotte.

2B Micah Johnson was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Charlotte. Johnson made 25 starts at second base and 27 appearances. He hit .270 but had just three RBIs and two extra-base hits, both doubles. He struck out 17 times in 83 plate appearances and walked five times. The White Sox want Johnson to hone his defensive skills while at Charlotte. 2B Carlos Sanchez was recalled Friday from Charlotte and started against Oakland.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-3, scored two runs and was hit by a pitch twice Friday night in a 7-6 victory against Oakland. Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games and is batting .333 (13-for-39) over that stretch.

LHP Carlos Rodon, making his second career start and first since joining the rotation, lasted just four innings Friday night and got a no-decision in a 7-6 victory against the Oakland A‘s. He gave up five runs on five hits, walked six and struck out one, doing an about face from his starting debut against Cincinnati on May 9. Rodon held the Reds to two runs on four hits over six innings, struck out eight and walked four, earning his first major-league win.

DH Adam LaRoche went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in three runs Friday night in a 7-6 victory against Oakland. LaRoche extended his hitting streak to five games and has reached base safely in 12 straight games. He’s batting .333 (11-for-33) with 12 walks over his past 12 games.