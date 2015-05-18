RF Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 with his fourth home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot in a 7-3 victory against Oakland. Garcia has hit safely in 19 of his past 21 games and is batting .349 during that stretch. He’s had multiple hits in six of his past eight games.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 12 games Sunday, going 1-for-4 in a 7-3 victory against Oakland. Abreu drove in a run, walked and scored once. He’s batting .340 during his streak.

RHP Raul Fernandez was outrighted to Double-A Birmingham on May 18 as the White Sox removed him from their 40-man roster. Fernandez, 24, is 2-3 with three saves and a 7.45 ERA in 13 relief appearances for Birmingham this season.

RHP Jeff Samardzija allowed three runs over eight innings in a 7-3 victory Sunday against the Oakland A‘s, one of his former teams. Samardzija struck out five, walked three and gave up eight hits. He made 16 starts for the A’s last season after coming to Oakland on July 5 from the Cubs in a trade. The A’s traded Samardzija to the White Sox on Dec. 9 as part of a six-player deal. Samardzija, who faced Oakland for the first time in his career, threw a season-high 120 pitches.

INF Emilio Bonifacio, a switch hitter, made his sixth start of the season Sunday and first at designated hitter, as regular DH Adam LaRoche was out of the lineup against A’s LHP Scott Kazmir. “Just a day off,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of LaRoche. “He’s been going after it pretty good. It’s a good time to get (Bonifacio) in there against a tough lefty.” Bonifacio, who made his first five starts at second base, went 1-for-4 and scored a run in a 7-3 victory against Oakland.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday in a 7-3 victory against Oakland. He’s batting .349 during his streak.