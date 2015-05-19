2B Carlos Sanchez made another start at 2B for the White Sox and drove in the game-winning run with a two-out double in the 10th inning of the White Sox’s 2-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sanchez, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on May 15, made the team out of spring training but was quickly optioned to Charlotte when LHP Chris Sale was ready to return from the 15-Day Disable List. “I was just looking for a good pitch to hit and I did,” Sanchez said. “It was a very exciting moment for me and it was the first time that I hit a walk-off hit. But the most important thing is that we won the game.”

LHP Chris Sale threw eight strong innings and took a no-decision in the White Sox’s 2-1 victory in 10 innings against the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Sale struck out eight, allowed four hits and walked two. He was taken off the hook for what would’ve been a tough-luck loss when CF Adam Eaton scored from third on a wild pitch to tie the game 1-1 with two outs in the sixth. “We grinded that one out,” Sale said. “The way we scored that run with Eaton making the heads-up play, that’s probably the definition of grinding right there.”

LHP Jose Quintana (2-3, 4.39) carries a 1-2 record with a 2.08 ERA in his past four starts into an outing Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana has struck out 28 in his past 26 innings of work, which included a win in his most recent start May 13 at the Milwaukee Brewers. He went seven innings, struck out 10 and only allowed one run in that start. Quintana is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 12 career games against Cleveland, including a win while allowing just one unearned run in six innings April 15 in Chicago.

RF Avisail Garcia went 0-for-3 but drew a key walk to start the 10th inning of the White Sox’s 2-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Garcia, however, left the game with right knee inflammation and was replaced at first base by pinch-runner J.B. Shuck, who later scored the game-winning run from second base on a double by rookie 2B Carlos Sanchez. Afterward, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said they’ll get a better read on Garcia’s knee Tuesday. Ventura said the knee started to bother Garcia during the previous road trip in Oakland, but he didn’t leave the lineup until Monday.