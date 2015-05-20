LHP Jose Quintana wasn’t bad in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Indians. He just wasn’t good enough to beat Trevor Bauer. Yet on Tuesday, when Quintana yielded two earned runs on eight hits while striking out four, he suffered his first career loss to the Indians after three straight wins. Quintana has fallen on hard times of late, moving to 1-3 in his last five starts with a 2.18 ERA. “All of my starts, I try for a very good outing,” Quintana said. “But today was a tough game.”

RF Avisail Garcia wasn’t overly worried when he experienced a bit of inflammation in his right knee that forced him to leave the White Sox May 18 game against Cleveland. After getting cleared to play on Tuesday, Garcia drove in Chicago’s lone run with a fourth-inning single -- the only run allowed by Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer. Garcia is now hitting .429 with eight RBIs in his last seven games and has reached base safely in 20 of his last 23 games. He finished 1-4 Tuesday, struggling like many of his teammates to solve Bauer.

1B Jose Abreu is the only player in baseball to register four streaks of at least 13-game hitting streaks over the past two seasons. He’s at it again. With a 1-for-4 night in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Indians, Abreu extended his current hit streak to 14 games. The string matches the 14-game streak Abreu put together in 2014, when he also had streaks of 21 and 18 games.

RHP Zach Putnam may have struck out the side in his only inning of work on Tuesday, but the home run he gave up to Cleveland 1B Brandon Moss left its mark. It not only provided the Indians a bit of breathing room, extending their lead to 3-1, but it also snapped a streak of four games Putnam had gone without giving up a run. In that time, Putnam had worked five scoreless innings. Yet even after surrendering the solo shot with one out in the eighth, Putnam rebounded and struck out the next two hitters he faced.