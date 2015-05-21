LHP Dan Jennings fell to 0-2 after officially working one-third of an inning in the seventh and allowing three runs and two hits. He has allowed 11 runs over his last six appearances (5 1/3 innings) after allowing just three runs in his previous 10 (11 2/3 innings).

CF Adam Eaton hit his first homer of the season and first since April 12, 2014 against Cleveland -- a span of 573 at-bats and 143 games. He went 1-for-4 to extend his current hitting streak to nine games. Eaton is 14-for-40 in that span.

RF Avisail Garcia was 0-for-3 on Wednesday but still has had six multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games and has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games since April 22.

1B Jose Abreu hit safely in 17 of 18 games against Cleveland and extended his current hitting streak to 15 games with a ninth-inning base hit. It’s the fourth time he’s had a hitting streak of 14 games or more since 2014. “I‘m proud of all the good results we have been getting the last few weeks, but we have to keep working,” Abreu said through a translator on Wednesday. He hit .352 in his current streak.

LHP Carlos Rodon had no decision as he left after six innings with the score tied. He allowed one run, four hits, five walks and struck out four in his third start of the season. “Not great, not bad -- just in between,” Rodon said of his outing. “It’s tough with five walks, but two good double plays turned by that tandem right there -- one of the best in baseball, I think. That was impressive, but lead-off walks hurt.”

LHP John Danks (2-3, 4.66 ERA) needs 13 strikeouts to reach 1,000 for his career as he takes the mount for his eighth start of the season on Thursday. It will be his fourth at home and third of the year against the Indians. In his last outing against the A‘s, he allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings just one hit from the second through the seventh.