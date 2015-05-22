1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a first-inning single Thursday. Abreu now owns the major league’s longest string of consecutive games with a hit after Washington C Wilson Ramos saw his 19-game streak come to an end earlier on Thursday. Abreu had one of Chicago’s seven hits and was robbed of a second hit by Cleveland center fielder Michael Bourne, who made a spectacular running catch and turned it into an inning-ending double play. “That was a big play in the game,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

LHP John Danks issued three walks in Thursday’s loss in which he gave up five earned runs in his first two innings of work. With the loss to Cleveland, Danks is 0-4 with a 6.09 ERA over his last six starts against the Indians. Control continues to be an issue for Danks, who has given up 10 walks in his last three starts compared to just six in his first five starts of the year. Despite his early struggles Thursday, Danks settled in and didn’t allow another run in his final 3 1/3 innings of work. “Obviously, the goal was to keep it there and get as deep as possible,” Danks said.

LF Melky Cabrera collected his 1,300th career hit in Thursday night’s loss, reaching on a fifth-inning single. Despite going 1-for-4 against the Indians in the series finale, Cabrera continues to thrive on Cleveland pitching and is batting .292 (7-for-24) over his last six games against the Indians.

RHP Scott Carroll didn’t allow a run in 2 2/3 innings of work after relieving Danks on Thursday. With the effort, Carroll lowered his ERA to 2.35 (four earned runs in 15 1/3 innings of work) and allowed only three hits in his sixth appearance of the season. Chicago’s bullpen -- which also got a scoreless inning out of RHP Hector Noesi on Thursday -- held things in check after Danks’ early struggles. “(We just) dug too deep of a hole and got beat,” Danks said.