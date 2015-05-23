FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 23, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale (3-1, 4.36 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season and fifth at home. Sale has a 1.69 ERA, 18 strikeouts and a .132 opponents average over his last two starts, both quality efforts. He’s 7-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 18 career games (10 starts) against the Twins.

CF Adam Eaton went 0-for-4 and saw a 10-game hitting streak come to an end. He had hit .349 with three doubles, one homer and three RBIs during that run. Eaton hit his second home run with the White Sox on Wednesday against Cleveland, his first since April 12, 2014 also against the Indians.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games -- the longest currently active in the major leagues.

DH Adam LaRoche has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games, hitting .298 (14-of-47) in that span. He’s also drawn an American League-leading 18 walks so far in May.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-2) worked eight innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out a season-high nine as the White Sox snapped a three-game losing streak. He also retired 17 straight batters between the second and seventh innings. “He just seemed to get stronger as he went through it,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “That’s what you kind of start to expect out of him. As the game goes along he just seemed to be locating better, throwing harder, sharper stuff. It was a great performance.”

RHP David Robertson recorded his ninth save in 10 attempts as he worked a one-two-three ninth, striking out two. In his 27 career appearances against the Twins, 25 have been scoreless.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
