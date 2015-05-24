LHP Chris Sale allowed more than one home run for the first time since Sept. 17, 2014, against Kansas City. He gave up solo home runs to Torii Hunter and Eduardo Nunez in a 4-3 loss to the Twins. Sale struck out 10 for his 20th career double-digit strikeout outing, extending his franchise record.

OF Avisail Garcia was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game due to right knee inflammation. J.B. Shuck started in right field in his place and batted seventh. Shuck went 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout and is batting .281.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as his 17-game hitting streak was snapped. It was the longest active streak and second longest this season in the majors. He is hitting .300 (21-for-70) in his last 18 games.

RHP Hector Noesi is returning to the rotation and will start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays as the White Sox push back rookie Carlos Rodon’s next start to limit his innings. Noesi is 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA. The date of Rodon’s next start has yet to be announced. Manager Robin Ventura said he could pitch in relief. Rodon is 1-0 with a 4.03 ERA.