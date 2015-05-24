FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 24, 2015 / 9:23 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale allowed more than one home run for the first time since Sept. 17, 2014, against Kansas City. He gave up solo home runs to Torii Hunter and Eduardo Nunez in a 4-3 loss to the Twins. Sale struck out 10 for his 20th career double-digit strikeout outing, extending his franchise record.

OF Avisail Garcia was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game due to right knee inflammation. J.B. Shuck started in right field in his place and batted seventh. Shuck went 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout and is batting .281.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as his 17-game hitting streak was snapped. It was the longest active streak and second longest this season in the majors. He is hitting .300 (21-for-70) in his last 18 games.

RHP Hector Noesi is returning to the rotation and will start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays as the White Sox push back rookie Carlos Rodon’s next start to limit his innings. Noesi is 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA. The date of Rodon’s next start has yet to be announced. Manager Robin Ventura said he could pitch in relief. Rodon is 1-0 with a 4.03 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.