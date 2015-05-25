RHP Blake Smith was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday from the Dodgers in exchange for LHP Eric Surkamp. Smith, who has never pitched in the majors, was 0-3 with three saves and a 1.62 ERA for Double-A Tulsa. Surkamp had a 3-0 record, one save and a 2.81 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte.

LHP Jose Quintana (2-5) gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits while striking out five and walking one in six innings Sunday. He allowed his first home runs since April 19, yielding one to Twins 2B Brian Dozier in the first inning. It was the first long ball Quintana allowed at home since Sept. 25, 2014, against Kansas City. Quintana allowed more than two earned runs in a start for the first time since April 24. “He had good stuff, but you start getting out of the zone fastball-wise, these guys can hit fastballs,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

CF Adam Eaton’s fourth-inning error helped the Twins kick off a four-run rally. A contrite Eaton was quick to admit he was distracted while trying to track a runner on base as Twins 1B Joe Mauer lined a shot to center. However, White Sox manager Robin Ventura didn’t necessarily buy it. “He just missed it, there’s no excuses for it,” Ventura said. “You expect him to make that play.”

RF Avisail Garcia was back in the lineup after two days off due to inflammation in his right knee. Garcia went 1-for-2 but was pulled late in the game as a precaution as rain approached. He is hitting .327 (18-of-55) against Twins pitching this season.

1B Jose Abreu saw his 17-game hitting streak end Saturday, then started a new one Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning solo home run to right. He has seven homers on the season and has hit safely in 18 of his past 19 games.

RHP Hector Noesi (0-3, 5.60 ERA) will make his fifth start (seventh appearance) of the season as the White Sox open a three-game series Monday at Toronto. Noesi received a no-decision in his last start on May 9 vs. Cincinnati, allowing three runs over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He left after being hit with a line drive in the back, and the White Sox went on to fall 10-4. It will be his seventh career appearance (second start) against Toronto. He is 1-0 with a 6.06 ERA vs. the Blue Jays.