RF Avisail Garcia left the White Sox’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays in the second inning Monday with inflammation in his right knee. He was replaced by J.B. Shuck. Garcia returned Sunday after missing two games with the same ailment. “Maybe the turf started wearing on him,” manager Robin Ventura said of the artificial surface at Rogers Centre.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Monday in the White Sox’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He has hit safely in 18 of his past 20 games, going 22-for-77 (.286) in that span. “He’s gotten into that category where (pitchers) give their best stuff when he comes up,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s going to see the guy’s best slider or curveball, their best fastball running him in. You have to be in an elite category to earn that, and he’s earned that.”

LHP John Danks starts Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He took the loss Thursday against the Indians when he allowed six runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Seven of the first nine Cleveland batters reached base, with two of them hitting home runs. Danks is 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA in his career against the Blue Jays. In his last start against the Toronto on Aug. 16, he did not factor in the decision when he allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

LF Melky Cabrera went 1-for-3 in the White Sox’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. It was his first game in Toronto since he played with the Blue Jays in 2013-14. He signed with the White Sox as a free agent. “I love Melky,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s one of those guys who doesn’t say much but he shows up every day to play. He’s a good guy to have around. He’s steady.”

RHP Hector Noesi extended his losing streak to seven decisions Monday when he allowed five runs in seven innings in the White Sox’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He has not won a decision in his last 10 starts since Aug. 27, 2014, against Cleveland. He gave up two home runs Monday and has allowed more than one home run in three of his five starts this season. Monday’s start was his first since May 9. He pitched twice in relief prior to the start against the Blue Jays. He allowed four runs in the first inning Monday after the White Sox failed to turn a double play.