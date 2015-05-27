RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) did not play Tuesday. He came out of Monday’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays in the second inning when he aggravated the knee that kept him out of two games before her returned Sunday. He is listed as day to day and probably will not play Wednesday afternoon in a move to keep him off the artificial turf.

1B Jose Abreu had four RBIs in the 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Three of the RBIs came on his eighth homer of the season in the fifth inning against RHP R.A. Dickey, a knuckleballer, who threw a fastball for the home run pitch. He has hit safely in 19 of his past 21 games. It was his third home run in five at-bats against Dickey.

LHP John Danks had five strikeouts over five innings in the 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. That left him one strikeout away from 1,000 in his career. He allowed seven hits, one walk and six runs but did not factor in the decision. He has allowed 16 earned runs in his past 15 innings pitched at Rogers Centre.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will make his 10th start of the season Wednesday afternoon when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA this season in five starts on the road, where he has allowed six of his seven homers. He earned the win over the Minnesota Twins Friday, allowing three hits and two runs over eight innings. He is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in one career start against the Blue Jays.

SS Alexei Ramirez had an RBI single in the eighth inning of the 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. It was the 500th RBI of his career.

RHP David Robertson had his second blown save of the season in Tuesday’s 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He got the final out of the eighth but gave up hits to his only three batters in the ninth that ended with a three-run walk-off homer by 3B Josh Donaldson. He has nine saves on the season. “For them to play as hard as they did today and for me to go in there and give it up in in the ninth is really tough,” Robertson said.