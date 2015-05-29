RHP Chris Beck made his major league debut with his Game 2 start. He struggled at times but made it through six innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits and taking the loss. Beck took pressure off the bullpen by lasting through six even though he gave up four runs in the first three innings, but he’ll need to be more consistent. “I thought...he did fine,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He went out there and battled. That’s a tough lineup to get through. He extended himself. He got into some jams, got out of some jams.” Beck was optioned back to Triple-A Charlotte after the game.

LHP Chris Sale had never beaten the Orioles before the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader. But he continued a recent string of good performances by striking out 12 in 7 2/3 shutout innings in a 3-2 victory. Sale has thrown at least 7 2/3 innings in each of his last four starts, improving to 4-2 overall. This also was his first win against the Orioles, and he’s now 1-2 vs. them. “I felt strong throughout,” Sale said. “Historically I’ve been pretty terrible against this team, to be totally honest with you. It was nice to be able to turn that around and get the first one.”

CF Adam Eaton isn’t known as a power hitter but he hit his second homer in the last nine days in Game 2. Eaton led off the game with a homer to left off RHP Mike Wright. The center fielder also homered on May 20 after not getting one since April, 2014.

C Rob Brantly (left thumb) was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored while catching the whole game.

RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte for Wednesday’s doubleheader. Webb is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 15 games, and was previously recalled as the 26th man on April 26th but didn’t pitch. He pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout Wednesday.

1B Adam LaRoche keeps giving the White Sox a boost on offense in different ways. In Game 2, he hit a two-run homer that briefly gave them the lead and now has driven in a run in three consecutive games. Plus, he’s reached base safely in 24 of the last 26 games.

RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. The reliever has a 3.12 ERA in 17 1/3 innings and is 1-1 in eight appearances with the White Sox in 2015.