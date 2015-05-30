1B Jose Abreu left in the eighth inning with irritation in his right index finger and is considered day-to-day. Abreu was 1-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored before being replaced by C Tyler Flowers. He departed for X-rays after speaking with reporters and is day-to-day.

LHP Carlos Rodon worked the longest outing of his career, lasting 6 1/3 innings while striking out four and allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits. Rodon, who did not walk a batter, became the first White Sox rookie to pitch six innings with at least four strikeouts and no walks since Jose Quintana did so on June 24, 2012, against Milwaukee.

C Geovany Soto smacked a two-run double off Astros LHP Tony Sipp in the 11th inning to break a 3-3 tie and deliver the White Sox the victory. Soto notched his first two-run double since May 22 against Minnesota and entered the game batting .284 in his career against southpaws.

3B Gordon Beckham entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and recorded a sacrifice fly to center field. He added a game-tying home run off Astros RHP Chad Qualls on the first pitch of the eighth inning, recording his third multi-RBI game of the season and fifth since May 9 against Cincinnati. It marked his 10th game-tying home run and first since June 17, 2014 against the Giants.