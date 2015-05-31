RHP Dan Jennings surrendered his first two home runs of the season when Astros DH Evan Gattis and 1B Chris Carter struck for consecutive homers in the eighth inning. Both Gattis and Carter bat right-handed; Jennings, who notched his first victory of 2015 on Friday night, had allowed just a .179 average against right-handed hitters this season.

LHP Jose Quintana posted his sixth quality start of the season in his 100th career appearance, allowing one run on five hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. His 54 quality starts since 2012 rank sixth among American League left-handers. In five starts against Houston, Quintana has posted a 3.14 ERA.

RF Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup after missing five games with left knee inflammation. Garcia finished 1-for-4 -- a single in the sixth inning off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Garcia was pulled from the game on Monday in Toronto due to his balky knee, but he remained locked in at the plate despite the ailment. He is batting .340 (35-for-103) with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBIs over his last 26 games.

1B Jose Abreu remains day-to-day with an inflamed right index finger. Abreu suffered the injury two weeks ago during batting practice and aggravated it in the series opener on Friday night. X-rays after the game came back negative.