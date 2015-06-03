LHP Chris Sale is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season, fifth on the road and first vs. Texas on Wednesday. He is 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA, .147 opponents’ average and 40 strikeouts over his past four starts. He has worked at least 7 2/3 innings in all four outings.

CF Adam Eaton hit his third home run in the third inning, accounting for both White Sox runs. Eaton has scored 18 runs over his past 22 games.

1B Jose Abreu missed a third consecutive game Tuesday night due to inflammation in his right index finger, but his return appears to be imminent. Specifically, Abreu is dealing with a bruise on the finger below the knuckle. According to GM Rick Hahn, the plan is to ramp up Abreu on Wednesday and go from there.

1B Adam LaRoche, who went 1-for-4, is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over his past eight games. He needs one home run to reach 250 in his career.

RHP Jeff Samardzija matched his career high with nine runs allowed during his five-plus-inning start Tuesday against the Rangers. He has yielded nine runs four times. The 12 hits he gave up were a career high. Samardzija had a three-game win streak snapped and ended run of three consecutive quality starts.