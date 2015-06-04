LHP Chris Sale is now 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA over his last five starts. He retired the final 14 hitters faced against Texas. He has also posted at least 10 strikeouts for the fourth time in last five starts. His 22nd career game with at least 10 strikeouts is a club record. His 13 strikeouts vs. Texas were the most against the Rangers since Detroit’s Justin Verlander also recorded 13 on July 29, 2009, in Arlington.

DH Jose Abreu, who returned after missing the past three games with inflammation in his right index finger, recorded his third game with two-plus hits in last five outings, including his ninth home run of the season. He posted his seventh multi-RBI game of the season and fourth with three-plus. He has 10 RBIs in his last eight games.

LHP Carlos Rodon makes his eighth major league appearance and fifth start as the White Sox conclude an 11-game trip in Texas. Three of his four starts have been quality. He has never faced the Rangers.

C Tyler Flowers notched his sixth multi-hit game of the season Wednesday, with his sixth double and third homer of the year. His eighth multi-extra base hit game of his career was his first since Sept. 8, 2014, vs. Oakland. He also had his third game with two-plus RBIs in 2015.