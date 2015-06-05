OF Adam Eaton is finding his groove. The Chicago leadoff hitter reached base in six of his 14 plate appearances against Texas and after having just one stolen base all season had two against Texas.

LHP Carlos Rodon became the first White Sox pitcher to log a 10-strikeout game within his first eight starts since 1976. He’s now had quality starts in each of his last three outings and has a 1.47 ERA in that span. He attributed his strikeouts to his secondary pitches. “The feel for it (his slider) has been coming back for it,” he said. “It’s been improving and just getting it over for strikes really helps. I threw some good ones (Thursday) and got some strikeouts with it.”

RHP David Robertson was available to pitch Thursday but manager Robin Ventura opted not to use him. Robertson, who hasn’t pitched since May 29, was healthy but Ventura said he didn’t want to use him in a non-save situation.

3B Gordon Beckham may not want to go back to Chicago. Beckham, who had the lone RBI for Chicago on Thursday, went 5-for-12 against the Rangers and will return home with a six-game hitting streak.