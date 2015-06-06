LHP Jose Quintana (2-6) had no decision after allowing three runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out four. Quintana has a 4.22 ERA in five home starts this year. He’s allowed three runs or less in eight of 11 starts and is receiving run support averaging 1.97 runs per game.

LHP Carlos Rodon became the youngest White Sox pitcher to strike out 10 or more batters since Jason Bere fanned 12 on Sept. 20, 1993, while Rodon worked six innings of one-run baseball in Chicago’s 2-1 loss in 11 innings on Thursday at Texas. Rodon, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, has a 1.47 ERA with 18 strikeouts over his last three starts.

LHP Carlos Rodon became the youngest White Sox pitcher to strike out 10 or more batters since Jason Bere fanned 12 on Sept. 20, 1993, while Rodon worked six innings of one-run baseball in Chicago’s 2-1 loss in 11 innings on Thursday at Texas. Rodon, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, has a 1.47 ERA with 18 strikeouts over his last three starts.

1B Adam LaRoche clubbed his 250th home run of his career with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force a 3-3 tie and send the game into extra innings. It was his first game-tying home run in the ninth inning since Sept. 3, 2014 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s hitting .328 with three homers over his last 11 games.

LHP John Danks (3-4, 4.81 ERA) is scheduled to make his 11th start of the season, fifth at home and first against the Tigers. He tossed his third career shutout in his last start on May 31 at Houston, allowing 10 hits while striking out six and walking one. Danks is 6-10 in 22 career starts against the Tigers, including 4-5 at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP David Robertson pitched two scoreless innings on Friday to run his scoreless streak to 10 innings over nine outings in a non-save situation this year. He’s also recorded at least one strikeout in 18 appearances with two or more strikeouts in 13 appearances.