FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 7, 2015 / 9:28 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Daniel Webb worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and extended his run of shutout appearances to four straight over 6 2/3 innings. Right-handers are 1-for 15 (.066) against Web this season.

LHP John Danks pitched 4 2/3 innings against Detroit, his shortest outing since he exited after 2 1/3 innings May 3 at Minnesota. On Saturday, he allowed five runs on 11 hits, walked two and struck out three before leaving for RHP Daniel Webb. Danks (3-5) is 6-12 all-time against the Tigers, though he received two runs or fewer of support in 15 of 23 starts vs. Detroit.

LF Melky Cabrera got his first game off of the season, with Emilio Bonifacio spelling him. “(We‘re) just giving him a breather,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He doesn’t necessarily want to be out for this, but I think one day is important for him just to watch and take a breather.” Cabrera is batting .230 with one homer and 17 RBIs.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-3, 4.68 ERA) is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season, fifth at home and third against Detroit on Sunday. He is coming off a rough outing in his last start, at Texas on Tuesday, when he allowed nine runs on 12 hits and matched a season low by pitching five innings. Samardzija is 1-0 with 1.80 ERA in two starts against the Tigers this year.

SS Alexei Ramirez had the lone White Sox RBI on Saturday, and he finished 2-for-4 with a double. He is hitting .348 with three doubles over his past six games against Detroit at U.S. Cellular Field.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.