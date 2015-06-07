RHP Daniel Webb worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and extended his run of shutout appearances to four straight over 6 2/3 innings. Right-handers are 1-for 15 (.066) against Web this season.

LHP John Danks pitched 4 2/3 innings against Detroit, his shortest outing since he exited after 2 1/3 innings May 3 at Minnesota. On Saturday, he allowed five runs on 11 hits, walked two and struck out three before leaving for RHP Daniel Webb. Danks (3-5) is 6-12 all-time against the Tigers, though he received two runs or fewer of support in 15 of 23 starts vs. Detroit.

LF Melky Cabrera got his first game off of the season, with Emilio Bonifacio spelling him. “(We‘re) just giving him a breather,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He doesn’t necessarily want to be out for this, but I think one day is important for him just to watch and take a breather.” Cabrera is batting .230 with one homer and 17 RBIs.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-3, 4.68 ERA) is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season, fifth at home and third against Detroit on Sunday. He is coming off a rough outing in his last start, at Texas on Tuesday, when he allowed nine runs on 12 hits and matched a season low by pitching five innings. Samardzija is 1-0 with 1.80 ERA in two starts against the Tigers this year.

SS Alexei Ramirez had the lone White Sox RBI on Saturday, and he finished 2-for-4 with a double. He is hitting .348 with three doubles over his past six games against Detroit at U.S. Cellular Field.