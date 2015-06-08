RHP Junior Guerra had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, and he joined the White Sox. Guerra, 30, was 2-6 with a 2.72 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 12 appearances between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte. He went 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA with 40 strikeouts in seven Triple-A games.

LHP Chris Sale (5-2, 3.27 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season Tuesday at Detroit. He is 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 53 strikeouts over his past five starts. Sale recorded 10-plus strikeouts in each of his past three starts, joining Ed Walsh (1910), Floyd Bannister (1985) and Edwin Jackson (2010) as the only White Sox pitchers to accomplish the feat. He earned the win in his last start on Wednesday at Texas, allowing just three hits with 13 strikeouts over seven innings pitched.

LHP Dan Jennings was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday (retroactive to June 5) with inflammation on the left side of his neck. Jennings is 1-2 with a 7.83 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 relief appearances this season, his first with Chicago since being acquired from Miami last December.

CF Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 and is hitting .292 (19-of-65) with nine RBIs with runners on base this season. He leads the White Sox with four triples.

DH Jose Abreu, who went 1-for-4, has hit safely in 25 of his past 30 games. He’s batting .352 (38-for-108) vs. Detroit lifetime, including .375 (21-for-56) at home.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-4) took his first loss at U.S. Cellular Field this season. He gave up six runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out five in his second straight defeat and fourth in six starts. “The cutter was good, all the pitches were pretty good,” Samardzija said. “They put a couple over the fence. That was the difference. We keep those in the park, get a couple outs there, it’s a different game.” Samardzija has allowed 10 or more hits in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career.