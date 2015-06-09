RHP Carson Fulmer was the selected No. 8 overall by the White Sox in the draft Monday. Fulmer, a 21-year-old Vanderbilt junior, is bound for the College World Series after the Commodores eliminated Illinois on Monday. He is 13-2 with a 1.82 ERA and has struck out 152 while walking 46 batters. “We feel like for the second year in a row, we have been able to get the best college pitcher available in the draft,” White Sox scouting director Doug Laumann said.

LHP Chris Sale (6-2) was dominant, striking out 14 -- one off his career high -- in eight innings of one-run ball against the Astros on Monday. “We just couldn’t real solve Sale,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “He did everything you’d expect him to do as a pitcher of his magnitude.” Sale has 49 strikeouts in his past four games, a stretch that includes three consecutive wins. Sale threw 119 pitches -- 84 for strikes -- while allowing just five hits and one walk.

LHP Carlos Rodon (1-0, 3.12) makes his ninth major league appearance and sixth start of the season Tuesday when he faces the Astros. He is 0-0 with a 1.47 ERA in his past three starts. He posted a no-decision his last time out on Thursday at Texas, when he struck out a career-high 10 batters. Rodon entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of North Carolina State.

LF Melky Cabrera has struggled with a .226 average through 54 games, and he is hitting .190 (23-for-121) over his last 28 and .080 against left-handed pitchers. “He knows why he came here (and) everything that goes with that,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “And there’s an -- I don’t know if its burden or pressure -- but there is a subliminal thing to it, and you have to get over it and be able to help.” On Monday, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the second inning.

RHP Jeff Samardzija struggled recently, but manager Robin Ventura is not concerned. “I‘m not doubting he can’t right that ship and get back to the form he’s used to,” he said. Samardzija (4-4) has dropped two straight, including a 6-4 loss to Detroit on Sunday. He gave up 15 runs on 22 hits together in the two contests.