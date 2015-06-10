LHP Chris Sale joined an elite club after recording 14 strikeouts in Monday’s 3-1 victory over the Astros. Sale and Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax are the only major league pitchers since 1900 to record three straight starts of 12-plus strikeouts and one or no runs allowed. His 14 strikeouts are tied for second-most in his career (also 14 on June 14 at Houston). Sale has struck out 10-plus batters 23 times in his career.

LHP Jose Quintana (2-6, 4.28 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season and sixth at home in Wednesday’s series finale with the Astros. He’s 0-3 with a 4.22 ERA in four home starts. Quintana had no decision in his last on June 5 vs. Detroit, allowing three runs on nine hits over seven innings. It was his 42nd no decision since 2012. Quintana is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA lifetime against Houston.

1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with his 10th home run -- a two-run shot -- that broke a scoreless tie in the sixth. He has hit safely in 27-of-23 games and his batting .286 in that span. Abreu also launched Abreu’s Amigos on Tuesday, a program with the Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago and Center for Autism Research to provide opportunities for students with special needs to develop social skills in a recreational setting through field trips to the ball park.

LHP Carlos Rodon (2-0) extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings over his last two starts with a Tuesday six-inning shutout start that had some rough moments. He’s 1-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in his last four starts, all quality efforts. “Today wasn’t (Rodon‘s) best command day but you can see the maturity coming out,” said White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers.

RF Melky Cabrera went 2-for-3 and delivered a double over Houston left fielder Preston Tucker that reached the left-field wall, allowing 1B Jose Abreu and RF Avisail Garcia to score. “He had some pretty good at-bats tonight,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “That last one became very important. You want to be able to add on and he did that.”