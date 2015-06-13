1B Jose Abreu hit a two-run home run, his 12th of the year, in the seventh inning. He was especially pleased to go opposite field for the home run, something he’s been working to do more this season.

DH Adam LaRoche not only went 0-for-4, but he struck out three times on a night where the White Sox struck out eight times as a team. LaRoche leads the team with 64 strikeouts, his average dropping to .241 on the season.

LHP John Danks started strong, retiring the first six batters he faced, but the Rays tagged him for eight hits, sending him to his sixth loss of the year. Danks consistently threw strikes -- 70 in 94 pitches -- but the Rays were able to put themselves on the basepaths, and take advantage of chances with runners in scoring position, going 5-for-14 on the night.

LF Melky Cabrera is still only batting .235, but he came through with two singles Friday. His power outage has been a glaring problem, with just one home run in 234 at-bats this season after 16 last year in Toronto.