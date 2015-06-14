DH Jose Abreu, who had hit home runs in three straight games, failed to do so but still had two hits and an RBI, adding to his impressive total of 40 RBIs this season. Whether at first or DHing, he’s been one of Chicago’s most productive and reliable bats.

RHP Jeff Samardzija bounced back strong after two terrible starts, leaving with the lead before Chicago’s bullpen blew the lead in the eighth inning. He held his own against Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer, limiting his mistakes with just one walk. He continues to struggle in the first inning, where he now has an 11.08 ERA this season.

SS Alexei Ramirez made two costly blunders in the field, including an error in the eighth that allowed the winning run to score. He also double-clutched on a potential throw to the plate, allowing another Rays run to score an inning earlier.

PH Conor Gillaspie came up huge with a two-run pinch-hit home run in the eighth, Chicago’s first PH home run since Gillaspie did so last August. Remarkably, it was the first home run from the White Sox on an 0-2 count this season, and his third career pinch-hit home run, coming off the bench for a crucial hit.