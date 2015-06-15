LHP Chris Sale continued his recent dominance with his fourth straight start of at least 12 strikeouts, becoming just the third pitcher since 1914 with such a streak. He gave up a 2-run home run in the seventh that cost him a victory.

1B Jose Abreu had been on a six-game hitting streak, batting .435 in that stretch, but he went 0-for-3 Sunday to end that streak. He left two men on base, one of five White Sox batters to leave runners in scoring position with two outs.

DH Adam LaRoche went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, putting him at 1-for-12 on the current road trip. His average has dropped to .236 on the season, and he was part of a lineup that went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position Sunday.

LF Melky Cabrera added two more hits in Sunday’s loss, leaving him 5-for-12 in the three-game series. His production at the plate is still best seen in his RBIs -- just 21, fifth-best on a team that needs him to find his power bat.