Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
June 17, 2015

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Junior Guerra tossed a scoreless eighth inning Monday at Pittsburgh. It was his second major league appearance. He made his debut Friday at Tampa Bay, where he allowed two runs in two innings.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and grounded into two double plays. Abreu is still hitting .310 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in June.

LHP Carlos Rodon gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings Monday and saw his ERA rise from 2.66 to 3.86. Rodon had allowed one run or fewer in four consecutive starts until Monday.

RHP Hector Noesi gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in three innings of relief for Carlos Rodon in Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Noesi has given up 14 runs over his last 15 innings.

