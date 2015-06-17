FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Jose Quintana gave up three runs in six innings to fall to 3-7 this season. The left-hander gave up two solo home runs Tuesday, the second time this season Quintana has given up multiple home runs, to end a streak of three consecutive starts without yielding a home run.

CF Adam Eaton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Tuesday. Eaton is hitting just .243 on the season but raised his on-base percentage to over .300 at .302 by reaching base two times against the Pirates.

1B Jose Abreu picked up his first hit in three days Tuesday, going 1-for-3. Abreu went hitless in six at-bats over his last two games to snap his six-game hitting streak that ended June 14. Abreu leads the White Sox with 65 hits and a .283 batting average.

RHP Zach Duke struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth inning. Duke owns a 3.91 ERA which has fallen below 4.00 for the first time since it ballooned to 4.24 when Duke gave up two runs in 1/3 inning to Houston June 9.

