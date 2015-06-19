1B Jose Abreu reached base twice, going 1-for-3 with a fourth inning single up the middle plus a walk. He’s hitting .309 (30-of-97) in 25 career inter-league games.

LHP John Danks (3-7) fell to 1-3 with a 5.00 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field this season in six starts. He gave up three first-inning runs but then worked six shutout innings and scattering two hits the rest of the way. Banks struck out four, walked none. “Besides the first inning, Johnny (Danks) pitched great,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “We ended up scratching and clawing and getting to one run and not being to finally tie it up.”

LF Melky Cabrera was 2-for-4 with a run scored and is now batting .375 with three doubles and five RBIs over his last nine games. Cabrera’s sixth inning double down the left field line drove in Adam Eaton.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-4, 4.85 ERA) is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season, sixth at home and first this season against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision in his last start on June 13 at Tampa Bay. Samardzija suffered the loss in his last appearance against the Pirates on June 12, 2014 while with the Cubs. He allowed four runs on nine hits over six innings. He’s 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 20 career appearances against Pittsburgh.

RHP Hector Noesi was designated for assignment by the White Sox, who replaced him on the 25-man roster by RHP Scott Carroll. Noesi was 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 10 games (five starts) this season for Chicago.

RHP David Robertson worked a perfect ninth inning and has a 1.42 ERA while opponents have hit .179 and struck out 29 times over his last 19 appearances.

RHP Scott Carroll was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte. He was with the White Sox for one month earlier this season, posting a 1-1 record and 3.12 ERA in eight relief appearances.