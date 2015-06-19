LHP Chris Sale will try to continue a red-hot streak when he starts at home Friday against the Texas Rangers. Sale is 3-1 with a 0.92 ERA in his past four starts, during which he has recorded strikeout totals of 12, 13, 14 and 12. He is one of only three pitchers since 1914 to strike out at least 12 batters in four consecutive starts. The others? Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson.

RF J.B. Shuck earned his 15th start of the season Thursday in place of Avisail Garcia, who received the day off. Ventura said he was pleased with Garcia’s production but wanted to find opportunities for Shuck to have a turn in the lineup. “He infuses some energy into it, getting on base, putting it in play,” Ventura said.

1B Jose Abreu is one of the few bright spots on an underperforming offense this season. Abreu doubled and scored Thursday, and he is hitting .333 (11-for-33) in the past nine games.

RHP Hector Noesi was designated for assignment by the White Sox, who replaced him on the 25-man roster by RHP Scott Carroll. Noesi was 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 10 games (five starts) this season for Chicago.

RHP Hector Noesi was designated for assignment on Thursday. In 32 2/3 innings this season, Noesi has a 6.89 ERA with 22 strikeouts against 16 walks.

RHP Scott Carroll was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte. He was with the White Sox for one month earlier this season, posting a 1-1 record and 3.12 ERA in eight relief appearances.

RHP Scott Carroll was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. The 30-year-old has a 2.37 ERA in 30 1/3 innings at Charlotte this season.

C Tyler Flowers remained out of the starting lineup Thursday, but manager Robin Ventura said he expected to start Flowers on Friday against Texas. Flowers struggled at the plate this season, hitting .200 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 45 games.